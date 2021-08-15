Camp Douglas man arrested for 5th OWI

JUNEAU CO., Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a 34-year-old man near South Monroe Street and East Pearl Street Sunday morning for operating a vehicle while under the influence 5th offense.

A trooper stopped Aaron Laborde around 2 a.m. in Juneau County for speeding and having a loud exhaust.

The trooper said they observed signs of impairment and had Laborde complete some standardized field sobriety tests.

They then arrested Laborde for OWI.

