Camp Douglas man arrested for 5th OWI

(KCRG)
By Maria Blough
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JUNEAU CO., Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a 34-year-old man near South Monroe Street and East Pearl Street Sunday morning for operating a vehicle while under the influence 5th offense.

A trooper stopped Aaron Laborde around 2 a.m. in Juneau County for speeding and having a loud exhaust.

The trooper said they observed signs of impairment and had Laborde complete some standardized field sobriety tests.

They then arrested Laborde for OWI.

