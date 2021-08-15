Advertisement

Packers welcome full-capacity crowd back to Lambeau Field

Over 72,000 fans greeted players for the first time since January 2020
Over 72,000 fans greeted players for the first time since January 2020(WBAY)
By Megan Kernan
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers welcomed a full-capacity crowd back to Lambeau Field on Saturday for the first preseason game vs. the Texans, for the first time since January of 2020.

A sight we have been waiting for a long time, as fans packed the parking lots outside of Lambeau Field on Saturday.

“We were around Lambeau, last year was unfortunate that the limited capacity, no fans, but it feels good to be back here, full-capacity, it’s been a long couple of years but we’re back, we’re back,” said Sam Medo of Steven’s Point.

Packers officials say 72,348 fans packed Lambeau and were able to greet their players, something that they haven’t been able to do for almost two years.

“Back at Lambeau just being in this atmosphere and you know, giving the team a lot of energy to play out there, you know, we love to see Jordan Love, excited for that. Still love my guy Rodgers,” said Grant Czaikowski of Steven’s Point.

Fans said they missed tailgaing outside of Lambeau, cooking out, playing games, and were more than ready to get back to doing what they love most.

Not only did fans need it, but our businesses needed the fans flooding in and helping our economy.

“It’s really tough for the local restaurants, hotels, bars, businesses to go without people coming into town, pouring money into tourism. Helps our taxes to bring extra people in as well, so the community really feels the impact when we don’t have these games,” said George French of Green Bay.

Saturday’s game was being experienced by many fans for the first time.

“This is the first time as a season ticket holder, 29 year wait, but it was well worth it,” said Mike Blunk of Indiana.

“It’s good to get back to normal and our kids to be able to come out and enjoy what we grew up enjoying as well,” said Ty Bradley of Ripon.

Fans say they are ready and have been ready for a long season ahead with full-capacity crowds.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy law enforcement presence has responded to an incident Friday on Seymour Rd. in Eau...
UPDATE-Eau Claire Police: Shots fired on Seymour Rd. Friday night
Motorcycle Accident
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Menomonie
An Ohio convict marries the sister of the man he's accused of killing after he is granted a new...
Accused murderer marries sister of the victim
2 people shot in critical incident in Marathon County
The incident is still under investigation.
UPDATE: Spooner woman hurt in Washburn County crash identified

Latest News

People gather outside the Petit Pas Hotel, destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti,...
Death toll from Haiti earthquake rises to more than 700
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Afghan president flees country as Taliban move on Kabul; Taliban to declare Islamic Emirate, official says
Rural America
Rural population losses add to farm and ranch labor shortage
Camp Douglas man arrested for 5th OWI
FILE – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks on the Senate floor on Wednesday, Aug. 11,...
Schumer calls for federal crackdown on fake vaccine cards