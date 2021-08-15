Advertisement

Police barricade part of Water St. in Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls Police Department surround are outside this house on Water Street.
By Maria Blough
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa Falls Police Department has barricaded part of Water Street and Warren Street in Chippewa Falls.

These streets are closed between Beaver Street and Badger Street.

Officers with guns stand outside both sides of a house on Water Street.

Both the Chippewa Falls Police Department and the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office are on scene.

A deputy with the Sheriff’s Office said it’s an active situation.

The situation has been ongoing for more than an hour.

