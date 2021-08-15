Tomah VA medical center Jason Simcakoski Memorial Golf Course reopens to the public

TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) -The Jason Simcakoski Memorial Golf Course at the Tomah Va medical center had a grand reopening ceremony Saturday. The course closed in 2014, the same year Jason Simcakoski passed away. In 2019, the 9-hole golf course was renamed. Jason was a United States Marine who died of an opioid overdose at the Tomah VA.

Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary, Mary Kolar, says this is a vision that’s become a reality.

“I’ve been to over 70 listening sessions with veterans to hear what do you need from the Tomah VA,” Kolar said. “The question that I got more than improve my health care was when are you going to open that golf course again.”

Jason’s dad, Marv Simcakoski, says golfing on the course together gave Jason a different form of therapy.

“Jason was suffering from mental health conditions associated with his service,” Simcakoski said. “While he struggled, I saw his mood lift and his outlook brighten on the course. Near the end of his life some of our closest moment together, as father and son, were here on this golf course.”

Wisconsin Congressman Ron Kind says Jasons family took a devastating event to better the lives of the men and women who serve our country.

“Jason suffered a bad fate while receiving treatment here in Tomah,” Kind said. “No one would blame them if they become very bitter and very angry, but instead they chose a different path.”

From Jason’s death, the Simcakoski family created the Jason Simcakoski Foundation or Simmy foundation. The goal of the foundation is to help make non-pharmaceutical therapies more accessible to veterans. Also, more than their foundation was born out this tragedy.

“After Jason died, Senator Baldwin led the way along with Congressman Ryan and Congressman Kind in a bipartisan effort to help pass Jason’s law reforming the VA opioid-prescription policies,” Simcakoski said.

Simcakoski wants golf to be a form of therapy for other veterans, just like it was for his son.

“I realized for my son, a structured extended outdoor activity like golf provided that lift in his life,” Simcakoski said.

The ceremony concluded with a ceremonial tee-off on the first hole.

The course opens to the public on Monday. During the week, late afternoon tee times are reserved only for Tomah VA medical center residential therapy patients.

