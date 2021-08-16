Advertisement

24-year-old Eau Claire man taken into custody after child pornography investigation

He has been referred to the Eau Claire County District Attorney’s Office.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A 24-year-old man is taken into custody Monday after a suspected child pornography investigation.

According to a release from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, Brent Nicolet of Eau Claire was taken into custody for a recommended charge of possession of child pornography, and has been referred to the Eau Claire County District Attorney’s Office.

An initial court appearance is set for August 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

Nicolet was a staff member of the Metropolis Resort at the time of being taken into custody.

The general manager of Metropolis Resort issued a statement on the resort’s behalf.

“Brent Nicolet no longer works at the Metropolis Resort. The Eau Claire Police department has informed us that he has been arrested for viewing and possessing child pornography. The Resort had no knowledge of this situation until we were informed by the police. It appears that his actions took place off our site. We are working closely with the Eau Claire Police Department,” Sara Abbott, Resort General Manager Metropolis Resort, said.

Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Detectives continue to follow-up on this case. Due to the victim being a child, no further information will be released. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office has no information that there were additional victims.

