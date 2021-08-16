Adames scores twice as Brewers take series from Pirates, 2-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Willy Adames scored twice, Christian Yelich had two hits and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the sloppy Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1.

Adames scored in the first and third as Milwaukee never trailed. The NL Central-leading Brewers took two of three in the series against the last-place Pirates.

Brent Suter struck out two in the fifth to earn the win. Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth for his 23rd save.

