Adames scores twice as Brewers take series from Pirates, 2-1

Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames, right, is greeted by Christian Yelich after scoring against...
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames, right, is greeted by Christian Yelich after scoring against the Pittsburgh Pirates on a hit by Eduardo Escobar in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)(Keith Srakocic | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Willy Adames scored twice, Christian Yelich had two hits and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the sloppy Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1.

Adames scored in the first and third as Milwaukee never trailed. The NL Central-leading Brewers took two of three in the series against the last-place Pirates.

Brent Suter struck out two in the fifth to earn the win. Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth for his 23rd save.

