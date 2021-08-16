Alliant Energy Center to require COVID-19 vaccination at Coliseum events

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Alliant Energy Center will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all of its indoor ticketed Coliseum events , it announced Monday.

The requirement will go into effect on Tuesday and was decided based on the soaring number of coronavirus cases over the past few weeks.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said it is important the community helps stop the spread of highly transmissible COVID-19 variants.

“These measures will help get more folks vaccinated and make it safer for people to see shows at our beloved Veterans Memorial Coliseum,” said Parisi. “We are all ready for Covid to be over, and I’m as hopeful as anyone that these steps are temporary and more people will get vaccinated to stop this virus from sickening more families.”

Those who attend events will need to show their vaccination card, a picture of the card or a copy of their state immunization registry. Guests must be fully vaccinated.

Alliant Energy Center noted anyone who is ineligible for the vaccine due to their age should provide a copy of a negative COVID-19 and wear a mask inside the Coliseum. The test must not be older than 72 hours. Those who are younger than 12 are currently ineligible for the vaccine.

Attendees are also encouraged to wear masks.

