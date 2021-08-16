Chippewa Falls Rotary Club holds truck raffle/cash giveaway

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Rotary Club of Chippewa falls is giving away a 2021 F-150 Ford Crew Cab Truck or $30,000 in cash. Other prizes are available as well.

The money made from the raffle stays in the Chippewa Valley in the form of scholarships and grants.

Tickets are $100 and you can find several places to purchase tickets or by going on the website.

The drawing will be held September 18 at Toycen Ford in Chippewa Falls.

