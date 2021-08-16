Advertisement

Chippewa Falls Rotary Club holds truck raffle/cash giveaway

Chippewa Falls Rotary Club is holding a truck raffle/cash giveaway
Chippewa Falls Rotary Club is holding a truck raffle/cash giveaway(Kirk Boettcher)
By Judy Clark
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Rotary Club of Chippewa falls is giving away a 2021 F-150 Ford Crew Cab Truck or $30,000 in cash. Other prizes are available as well.

The money made from the raffle stays in the Chippewa Valley in the form of scholarships and grants.

Tickets are $100 and you can find several places to purchase tickets or by going on the website.

The drawing will be held September 18 at Toycen Ford in Chippewa Falls.

Chippewa Falls Rotary Club

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chippewa Falls Police Department surround are outside this house on Water Street.
Chippewa Falls man arrested after months-long search
A heavy law enforcement presence has responded to an incident Friday on Seymour Rd. in Eau...
UPDATE-Eau Claire Police: Shots fired on Seymour Rd. Friday night
Linda Crawford
SILVER ALERT: Missing woman last seen at Eau Claire Walmart
3 children hurt in southern Wisconsin crash
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2019 file photo, Antonio Basco cries beside a cross at a makeshift...
Husband of woman killed in Texas Walmart mass shooting dies

Latest News

Colfax Tractor Fest features restored tractors
Colfax Tractor Fest
The Stand in the Light Memory Choir rehearses
Stand in the Light Memory Choir
Pioneer Days at Pioneer Park
Pioneer Days
Fire truck in the 2019 Pure Water Days Parade
Pure Water Days and Riverfest