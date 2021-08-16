Advertisement

COMPASS Now 2021 Report lists most important needs of the Coulee Region

COMPASS Now 2021 Report
COMPASS Now 2021 Report(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - Six counties are banding together to identify the greatest community needs across the Coulee Region.

The COMPASS Now 2021 Report takes input from community members in Buffalo, Houston, La Crosse, Monroe, Trempealeau, and Vernon counties about the issues that need the most attention in their respective areas.

Categories include Mental Health, Substance Use, Affordable Housing, Equity, Childcare, and Transportation among others.

The report is put together by Great Rivers United Way in conjunction with health care facilities and county health departments.

The COMPASS Now Report provides a guide so organizations across each county can create plans on how to best help their communities.

“We use the COMPASS Now report as our community health assessment, and then we take that data, especially the health-related data, and then we establish community health priorities,” Monroe County Community Health Educator Kayleigh Day said.

Mental Health was identified as the number one issue in four of the six counties (Houston, La Crosse, Trempealeau, and Vernon).

Buffalo County listed Substance Use as its biggest problem area, while Monroe County said Financial Stability needs to be addressed.

The full report can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chippewa Falls Police Department surround are outside this house on Water Street.
Chippewa Falls man arrested after months-long search
3 children hurt in southern Wisconsin crash
Linda Crawford
SILVER ALERT: Missing woman last seen at Eau Claire Walmart
A heavy law enforcement presence has responded to an incident Friday on Seymour Rd. in Eau...
UPDATE-Eau Claire Police: Shots fired on Seymour Rd. Friday night
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2019 file photo, Antonio Basco cries beside a cross at a makeshift...
Husband of woman killed in Texas Walmart mass shooting dies

Latest News

Kidney needed
Kidney needed: Woman Looking for a Match
This billboard on Hastings Way is hoping to connect an Eau Claire County woman with the gift of...
Kidney needed: Eau Claire Co. woman looking for a match
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) spoke with Gray Television's Washington News Bureau on Monday evening...
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) reacts to situation in Afghanistan
Kidney needed
Kidney Needed: Woman Looking for a Match
Francis Goettl was a grader operator for Tilden Township for 70 years.
Tilden man retires after 70 years as grader operator