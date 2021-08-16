COMPASS Now 2021 Report lists most important needs of the Coulee Region

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - Six counties are banding together to identify the greatest community needs across the Coulee Region.

The COMPASS Now 2021 Report takes input from community members in Buffalo, Houston, La Crosse, Monroe, Trempealeau, and Vernon counties about the issues that need the most attention in their respective areas.

Categories include Mental Health, Substance Use, Affordable Housing, Equity, Childcare, and Transportation among others.

The report is put together by Great Rivers United Way in conjunction with health care facilities and county health departments.

The COMPASS Now Report provides a guide so organizations across each county can create plans on how to best help their communities.

“We use the COMPASS Now report as our community health assessment, and then we take that data, especially the health-related data, and then we establish community health priorities,” Monroe County Community Health Educator Kayleigh Day said.

Mental Health was identified as the number one issue in four of the six counties (Houston, La Crosse, Trempealeau, and Vernon).

Buffalo County listed Substance Use as its biggest problem area, while Monroe County said Financial Stability needs to be addressed.

The full report can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.