Eau Claire teams at Babe Ruth World Series Sunday update

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A pair of Eau Claire baseball teams continue their week at the Babe Ruth World Series.

After a no-hitter yesterday for the Eau Claire 14-U team, they fall Sunday to the Bridgwater Panthers in a close game by a final of 4-3.

As for the Eau Claire A’s, the 13-U team, they move to 2-0 after a dominating 17-4 win over Pacific Southwest.

