Eau Claire teams at Babe Ruth World Series Sunday update

Eau Claire Babe Ruth gets set for the World Series.
Eau Claire Babe Ruth gets set for the World Series.
By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A pair of Eau Claire baseball teams continue their week at the Babe Ruth World Series.

After a no-hitter yesterday for the Eau Claire 14-U team, they fall Sunday to the Bridgwater Panthers in a close game by a final of 4-3.

As for the Eau Claire A’s, the 13-U team, they move to 2-0 after a dominating 17-4 win over Pacific Southwest.

