Advertisement

Fmr. Madison teacher accused of secretly recording students pleads guilty

David M. Kruchten appears in federal court Monday.
David M. Kruchten appears in federal court Monday.(Jim McKiernan)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A former Wisconsin high school teacher accused of secretly videotaping female students during field trips in Wisconsin and Minnesota pleaded guilty Monday to two counts in federal court.

David Kruchten pleaded guilty to knowingly producing, distributing or possessing child pornography, as well as taking a minor across state lines for illicit sexual conduct.

He faces up to 50 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fine. He will remain in prison until his sentencing in October.

David M. Kruchten.
David M. Kruchten.(Jim McKiernan)

Prosecutors say Kruchten accompanied a field trip to Minneapolis with students from the high school in December of 2019. In the students’ hotel room in the city, prosecutors allege he hid three recording devices in a pair of air fresheners sitting on bathroom shelves and a smoke detector placed in the bathroom at shower height and facing the shower, according to a criminal complaint released.

The devices were reportedly discovered on Sunday, Dec. 8, when one of the girls pressed a button she thought would spray the room, but instead, the device opened up to reveal the hidden camera.

Kruchten resigned from his position at East High School in February of 2020.

He reached a plea deal in June.

David M. Kruchten enters courtroom Monday.
David M. Kruchten enters courtroom Monday.(Jim McKiernan)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School board meeting 8/16/21
School board meeting is taken over by public comment after announcing mask requirement
Chippewa Falls Police Department surround are outside this house on Water Street.
Chippewa Falls man arrested after months-long search
The fifth hole where the golfers were struck by lightning.
‘The whole body shut down:’ Four golfers survive lightning strike in Sawyer Co.
He has been referred to the Eau Claire County District Attorney’s Office.
24-year-old Eau Claire man taken into custody after child pornography investigation
Francis Goettl was a grader operator for Tilden Township for 70 years.
Tilden man retires after 70 years as grader operator

Latest News

Alliant Energy Center to require COVID-19 vaccination at Coliseum events
State Senator Andre Jacque. Nov. 6, 2018. (WBAY)
Wisconsin GOP senator, critic of mask mandates has COVID-19
Lost your COVID-19 vaccination card? Here’s what you do
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (8/17/21)
This Aug. 15, 2021, photo provided by U.S. Forest Service-Superior National Forest shows a...
Wildfire in northeastern Minnesota grows to 1,500 acres