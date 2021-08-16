Advertisement

Gov. Tim Walz authorizes Minnesota National Guard to help fight wildfires

(Ed Pearce)
By Rachel Tucker
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has authorized Minnesota National Guard support for wildfire response in Northern Minnesota.

The governor says the assistance, authorized through Emergency Executive Order 21-29, comes amid unseasonably high temperatures and historic drought conditions.

A wildfire is actively burning in the Beltrami Island State Forest, including Lake of the Woods, Roseau, and Beltrami counties. The executive order says that the fire is threatening life and property near Warroad.

Governor Walz met with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris last month to discuss the ongoing drought, extreme heat, and wildfires that continue to devastate states. Walz says the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the State Emergency Operations Center, and partners at Minnesota Interagency Fire Center, including the US Forest Service, will continue to work to control wildfires in Northern Minnesota.

Executive Order 21-29 is effective immediately under Minnesota Statutes 2020, section 4.035, subdivision 2, and remains in effect until National Guard resources are no longer needed.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chippewa Falls Police Department surround are outside this house on Water Street.
Chippewa Falls man arrested after months-long search
A heavy law enforcement presence has responded to an incident Friday on Seymour Rd. in Eau...
UPDATE-Eau Claire Police: Shots fired on Seymour Rd. Friday night
Linda Crawford
SILVER ALERT: Missing woman last seen at Eau Claire Walmart
3 children hurt in southern Wisconsin crash
Motorcycle Accident
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Menomonie

Latest News

Two dead in Milwaukee after car hit by drag racer
SkyWarn 13 Forecast (8/16/2021)
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Scott Schultz (8/16/21)
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Taliban sweep into Afghan capital after government collapses