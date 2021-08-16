High-speed chase in Trempealeau County ends in crash Sunday

INDEPENDENCE, Wis. (WEAU) - Suspects from a high-speed chase in Trempealeau County on Sunday are in custody.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said two people, one of them a man, were involved in a “disorderly incident” and were traveling south on Highway 93 near Elk Creek on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. When the Sheriff’s Office tried to stop the vehicle, the driver accelerated and the car took off, leading law enforcement on a chase south on 93, reaching 105 miles per hour.

As the vehicle entered the City of Independence, Independence Police placed spike strips to try and slow the vehicle down, but instead of running over the spikes, the driver of the vehicle swerved to avoid the strip and crashed head-on into a northbound truck. The two occupants of the truck, who were not involved in the chase, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The two suspects in the fleeing vehicle were airlifted to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The names of those involved are not released at this time, and the crash remains under investigation.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office were the Independence Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Independence Fire and First Responders, Tri-County Ambulance, Arcadia Ambulance, Mayo One Helicopter, and Gundersen Air Helicopter.

