INTERVIEW: The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Nominations are now being accepted for the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.”

For the sixth year, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce (WMC) is holding a contest to find the coolest thing made in Wisconsin. It might be made in a factory. It might be made in a bakery. Past winners have included Oshkosh Defense’s Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and Uncle Mike Bake Shoppe’s sea salt caramel pecan kringles.

Nominations for the next Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin are being accepted through September 3 at MadeinWis.com. WMC spokesman Nick Novak talked about the contest and not only what it takes to be the “Coolest Thing” but what it means to Wisconsin companies and workers.

Voting runs Sept. 15 to Sept. 21 to choose the 16 most popular nominated “things.” Those will be narrowed down in a bracket-style competition until a winner is announced on October 14.

