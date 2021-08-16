Kidney needed: Eau Claire Co. woman looking for a match

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -More than 80,000 Wisconsinites live with chronic kidney disease--a stat one Eau Claire County woman knows all too well as she hopes a stranger can give her the gift of life.

Four years: an area woman has been looking for a new kidney. To find a match, they’ve been putting flyers around the community, and now they’re taking that search to new heights to find a donor.

“She’s the kind of person that the world is that much better because she’s in it,” said Keith Dziuk, the husband of Linda Leazott-Dziuk of more than 25 years.

Their blended family includes four children and three grandchildren.

It was while she was pregnant, Linda found out she has kidney disease.

“I was born with cysts on my kidneys, so I was born with it, but I didn’t find out actually until I was 40 years old, and I had my third child,” Leazott-Dziuk said. “During an ultrasound the doctor said I had cysts on my kidneys which get bigger every year, and they are painful.”

It’s a type of kidney disease she inherited from her father. In the 1980s, her mom donated a kidney to him.

“He laid ,at like Luther Hospital when he went there, two weeks, and they just thought he had the flu when he really should have been flown to The Cities as a transplant person because they then would have known what to treat him with,” Leazott-Dziuk said.

Because it’s hereditary, Linda’s children can’t donate.

When they found out Linda was in need of a kidney, Keith tried to donate himself.

For medical reasons, he couldn’t.

To find a donor, he turned to an idea he had seen years ago.

“We have three billboards here in Eau Claire, and there’s two more she’s on in Wausau and one more in Rhinelander,” Dziuk said.

They’ve been up for more than a month and the Eau Claire County couple is still waiting to find a donor.

The billboards run through the end of August.

They hope a match is found in the next couple weeks.

“It would mean the world to me because that would mean I could be a mom some more and a grandmother,” Leazott-Dziuk said. “I love being a grandma.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help cover costs for the donor and expenses insurance won’t cover after the kidney transplant.

If you’re interested in finding out if you could be a match, click HERE.

To connect with the family, send an email to dziuk574@gmail.com

