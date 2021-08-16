Advertisement

Minnesota extends $100 vaccine incentives for another week

(FILE) Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz provides an update on the state's next steps to respond to...
(FILE) Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz provides an update on the state's next steps to respond to COVID-19 during a news conference on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in St. Paul, Minn.(Star Tribune Photo/Glen Stubbe via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota has extended its $100 reward program for people who get their COVID-19 vaccinations by another week.

Any Minnesotan age 12 or older who gets their first shot through Sunday can claim a $100 Visa gift card at mn.gov/covid19/100.

Gov. Tim Walz announced the extension Sunday night, calling the incentive program a success. According to the governor’s office, 55,456 newly-vaccinated Minnesotans have claimed rewards since the program began around two weeks ago.

The reward program and concerns about the highly contagious delta variant are driving the demand for vaccinations, as is the state’s “Vax to School” campaign.

