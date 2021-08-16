Advertisement

Powerball to launch Monday night weekly drawing

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Lottery Powerball players will now have an additional chance at winning big following Powerball’s launch of a third weekly drawing on Monday nights.

Starting on August 23, Powerball drawings will be held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m., according to Wisconsin Lottery.

“We’re excited to offer our players more chances to play for larger and faster-growing jackpots by adding a third weekly drawing to Powerball,” Director of the Wisconsin Lottery, Cindy Polzin said. “According to the Powerball Product Group, we expect to see more cash prizes and higher jackpots awarded each year.”

Elements of the game such as prize structure, gameplay, odds and ticket prices will remain the same. Players can purchase tickets for the first Monday draw beginning Sunday, August 22.

Eighteen Powerball jackpots have been won in Wisconsin, most recently a $768.4 million win in March of 2019, Wisconsin Lottery said.

The Powerball jackpot is currently $274 million and the next drawing is Wednesday. Powerball tickets are $2 each with the option to add the Power Play for an additional $1.

Drawing results can be found on the Wisconsin Lottery Website.

