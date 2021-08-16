Tilden man retires after 70 years as grader operator

TILDEN, Wis. (WEAU) -Francis Goettl retired in April at age 90 after working for the Township of Tilden as a grader operator for 70 years. A grader is a a piece of machinery that is used to flatten surfaces.

Goettl started working for a Chippewa County company when he was 20 years old. He started out making just 55 cents an hour.

“The second year, I got to be 60 cents and then the third year I got 65.,” Goettl said. “Then that fall I started working for Tilden and got to 70 cents. So, I got two raises in the same year.”

After about five years on the job, Goettl got married and decided to quit. Eventually he ended up back on the job.

“That summer we broke in seven guys and by January, I was back in again,” Goettl said. “Everybody quit again. I wasn’t that they didn’t like the work, it was all part time.”

According to Goettl, a typical day could average between 18 to 20 hours of work or maybe only two or three hours.

Grading wasn’t the only job he had.

“I was a firefighter for 38 years too and between that a fireman, I sort of kept myself out of mischief,” Goettl said.

Goettl and his wife have six children together. Five girls and one boy. His son followed in his fathers footsteps.

“My boy is a grader operator too, but for the county. I was for the township,” Goettl said.

Goettl remembers when he started his work as a grader, instead of a steering wheel, there were only levers to control the machine. He says there used to be gravel roads and there used to be a lot more farm work like making ditches and leveling burrows.

“I’ll tell you, if everything changes in the next generation like it did in this one, I wonder what the world is going to be like,” Goettl said.

Even though Goettl is retired now, he still tries to be active and hands on..

“I got myself a little woodshop and I build a little lawn furniture and toys and this and that,” Goettl said.

When asked if he would have done anything different in his life, Goettl says he wouldn’t change a thing.

“I’d do it again. I liked what I was doing all the time,” Goettl said.

