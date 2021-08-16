Advertisement

Two men taken into custody after fleeing officers in La Crosse

A traffic stop was initiated, however the driver fled at high speed.
A traffic stop was initiated, however the driver fled at high speed.(La Crosse County Sheriff's Department)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men are taken into custody after fleeing officers in La Crosse.

According to a release from the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department, Monday at 1:17 a.m. a La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant was on routine patrol in the area of 4th Street and Ferry Street, when a vehicle traveling north bound on 4th Street nearly collided with his vehicle.

A traffic stop was initiated, however the driver fled at high speed. The sergeant did not pursue the vehicle. Another available sergeant was able to observe the vehicle in the area of West Avenue N and La Crosse Street and observed the vehicle traveling at high speed north on Lang Drive and failing to stop for a red light. He did not pursue the vehicle, but he followed the travel of the vehicle.

An officer who was parked on Lang Drive, was able to use stationary radar and captured the speed of the vehicle at 88mph, as it traveled north bound on Lang Drive. Shortly after, the vehicle hit a parked truck near the area of George and Ghores Streets.

A witness observed the two subjects exit the vehicle and leave the scene. The witness was able to give descriptions of the subjects and direction of travel to authorities.

Th driver,18-year-old, Caleb Abbott, and passenger, 19-year-old Dylan Bingham, were taken into custody.

Upon searching the area, authorities found a short-barreled shotgun with a pistol grip located near the area Bingham was hiding, and a taser on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Authorities are recommending charges for Abbott of felony fleeing an officer, resisting arrest, three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, fleeing an officer, hit and run unattended vehicle, and operating without a valid license. Authorities are recommending charges for Bingham of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of an electric weapon, resisting/obstructing an officer, and a probation violation.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chippewa Falls Police Department surround are outside this house on Water Street.
Chippewa Falls man arrested after months-long search
3 children hurt in southern Wisconsin crash
Linda Crawford
SILVER ALERT: Missing woman last seen at Eau Claire Walmart
A heavy law enforcement presence has responded to an incident Friday on Seymour Rd. in Eau...
UPDATE-Eau Claire Police: Shots fired on Seymour Rd. Friday night
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2019 file photo, Antonio Basco cries beside a cross at a makeshift...
Husband of woman killed in Texas Walmart mass shooting dies

Latest News

(Source: UW-Madison)
UW Health halts registration for Moderna study of COVID-19 vaccine in kids; says it’s full
Alliant Energy Center to require COVID-19 vaccination at Coliseum events
Two suspects were airlifted to the hospital with unknown injuries after crashing in...
High-speed chase in Trempealeau County ends in crash Sunday
Chippewa Falls Rotary Raffle
Chippewa Falls Rotary Raffle (8/16/21)