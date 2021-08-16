Two men taken into custody after fleeing officers in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men are taken into custody after fleeing officers in La Crosse.

According to a release from the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department, Monday at 1:17 a.m. a La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant was on routine patrol in the area of 4th Street and Ferry Street, when a vehicle traveling north bound on 4th Street nearly collided with his vehicle.

A traffic stop was initiated, however the driver fled at high speed. The sergeant did not pursue the vehicle. Another available sergeant was able to observe the vehicle in the area of West Avenue N and La Crosse Street and observed the vehicle traveling at high speed north on Lang Drive and failing to stop for a red light. He did not pursue the vehicle, but he followed the travel of the vehicle.

An officer who was parked on Lang Drive, was able to use stationary radar and captured the speed of the vehicle at 88mph, as it traveled north bound on Lang Drive. Shortly after, the vehicle hit a parked truck near the area of George and Ghores Streets.

A witness observed the two subjects exit the vehicle and leave the scene. The witness was able to give descriptions of the subjects and direction of travel to authorities.

Th driver,18-year-old, Caleb Abbott, and passenger, 19-year-old Dylan Bingham, were taken into custody.

Upon searching the area, authorities found a short-barreled shotgun with a pistol grip located near the area Bingham was hiding, and a taser on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Authorities are recommending charges for Abbott of felony fleeing an officer, resisting arrest, three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, fleeing an officer, hit and run unattended vehicle, and operating without a valid license. Authorities are recommending charges for Bingham of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of an electric weapon, resisting/obstructing an officer, and a probation violation.

