Western Technical College forgives more than $700,000 in student debt

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Western Technical College is using federal funds to assist students dealing with financial hardships.

The school is forgiving nearly $740,000 in student debt thanks to funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Students who had outstanding balances from the Spring 2020 term through the Spring 2021 term have had financial holds removed from their accounts.

Western President Dr. Roger Stanford says the college wanted to help students whose education was impacted by the pandemic.

“Not everybody could handle the pandemic the same way, and for some people the impact was so severe,” Stanford said. “A student that literally comes with nothing, and the little they had was taken away, made it pretty hard for them to focus on paying off $200 worth of fees when they needed to eat or they needed to take care of childcare.”

Stanford adds that the pandemic also affected the number of students who were able to stick with their schooling.

“We call them COVID drops, but during the year we had a lower retention level, meaning less students persisted than have in many, many years,” Stanford explained.

Now that the 913 eligible people have had those holds removed, they are now allowed to enroll in further classes if they so choose.

“They don’t have to come back to school, we hope that they do, we’d like them to come back to school, we’d like them to pick up where they left off and we’re ready to help them do that,” Stanford said. “But I’ll tell you what, their lives are in a different place and they have to make that decision themselves.”

Western’s Fall 2021 term is scheduled to begin on September 7.

