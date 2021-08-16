Wisconsin mandates masks at Badger home football games

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With less than three weeks to go before the Badgers begin their 2021 campaign, the University of Wisconsin is laying down its policies for face coverings when inside of Camp Randall Stadium.

When the Badgers kick off against Penn State on Sept. 4, all ticketed fans in the stadium must wear a mask when they are in an indoor area, regardless of whether or not they are vaccinated. The university made the announcement Monday in an email to ticket holders.

“The health and safety of our fans remains our top priority,” the email stated. “We will continue to work closely with local and campus health officials to ensure a safe game day experience.”

The mask mandate covers all indoor spots, not just seating areas, UW explained. Those locations include restrooms, elevators, first aid rooms, Bucky’s Locker Room, in addition to suites and club seats.

Fans in the stands won’t need to mask up, but the university is strongly encouraging them to. They will also not be required to have on a face covering when they enter, on the concourses, and at the concession stands.

Those working the games, including at concession stands, will need to wear a mask.

UW added that the same rules will apply at its Badgers are Back (to Back) and for the volleyball team’s Red-White Scrimmage at the UW Field House after the game.

