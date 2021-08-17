53-year-old man dead after skid steer incident in Eau Claire County

TOWN OF DRAMMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - A 53-year-old man is dead after a skid steer incident in Eau Claire County Monday evening.

According to a release from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a medical call at an address in the Town of Drammen on Monday at 8:30 p.m.

The man was working on machinery at his home when a skid steer shifted and pinned him. The man was unable to free himself and was pronounced dead at the scene. A family member located the man and called 911.

Assisting the Eau Claire Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the Eau Claire/Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No further information is being released at this time.

