53-year-old man dead after skid steer incident in Eau Claire County

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOWN OF DRAMMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - A 53-year-old man is dead after a skid steer incident in Eau Claire County Monday evening.

According to a release from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a medical call at an address in the Town of Drammen on Monday at 8:30 p.m.

The man was working on machinery at his home when a skid steer shifted and pinned him. The man was unable to free himself and was pronounced dead at the scene. A family member located the man and called 911.

Assisting the Eau Claire Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the Eau Claire/Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No further information is being released at this time.

