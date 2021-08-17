Bond set at $25,000 for suspect in Clark County highway worker’s death

WILLARD, Wis. (WSAW) - A 28-year-old man accused of driving drunk, killing one highway worker, and injuring another during a crash on Aug. 8 has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

Investigators said Cory Neumueller hit Russell Opelt, 57 and David Murphy, 60 with his vehicle while they were clearing a downed tree from the roadway on County Highway G near Mann Road. Opelt died of his injuries. Murphy was also injured.

Investigators said both men had orange safety vests and were nearby a truck with orange flashing lights. Court documents state Neumueller’s truck went off the roadway and went into the ditch. He went to a nearby home for help. There, the homeowner said Neumueller drank seven glasses of water and then was given a bottle of Gatorade.

Court documents state a preliminary breath test at the scene showed Neumueller as BAC of .114. Neumueller told the deputy he believed the reading was incorrect and asked for a blood draw. The results of the blood draw were not provided in the criminal complaint.

Neumueller is expected to learn if his case will head to trial on Sept. 3.

