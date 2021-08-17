Advertisement

Crews on scene of fire at Dana’s Bar and Grill

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Crews are on the scene of a fire at Dana’s Bar and Grill, which is located on Texaco Drive, near Eau Claire.

Our photographer says Eau Claire Fire and Township fire are both on scene. Texaco Drive is also shut down while crews respond.

There’s no word yet on damage or if anyone is hurt. We will update this story as we get details.

