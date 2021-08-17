DHS: Wisconsin closing in on 3 million fully-vaccinated

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting that the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin is at 1,218 as of Tuesday.

The DHS says the new seven-day average is a slight increase from 1,201 on Monday and 1,139 on Friday, levels not seen in nearly half a year. According to the DHS, the increasing number of cases over the past few weeks can be attributed to the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19, a more transmissible form of COVID-19.

The seven-day average for COVID-19 cases is as high as it’s been statewide since February, while the percent-positive of tests is at 7.1%, which is similar to numbers last seen in January. Over 90% of the state is at substantial or high community transmission of COVID-19.

COVID-19 VACCINES

53.4% of the state’s population has received one dose of vaccine and 50.2% are fully-vaccinated. For people age 18 and older, 64.3% of the adult population received at least one dose of the vaccine and 60.8% is fully-vaccinated.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says this year through July 22, over 98% of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin were people who were not fully-vaccinated.

Eau Claire, La Crosse and Trempealeau counties have had over half of their populations complete the vaccination series, beating the state percentage.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The seven-day average for new confirmed cases is on the rise, at 1,201 as of Monday. On Tuesday, the average was up to 1,218 new confirmed cases. On Thursday, the number was 1,104. No new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported since Friday. The total confirmed deaths is 7,483 in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene reports the delta variant accounts for 90% of samples tested in the last week testing data was available for, up from 83% the previous week and 75% the week before that. The delta variant is known to be more contagious than the original COVID-19 virus and is more likely to result in severe symptoms, particularly among the unvaccinated.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updated its COVID-19 case activity dashboard Wednesday, showing that every county in Wisconsin is now experiencing at least high COVID-19 activity. According to the DHS, 68 counties in the state meet the criteria for high case activity. Four counties, including Chippewa, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, and Waukesha, are at very high case activity.

Case activity levels are determined by a combination of case trajectory and case burden (the number of confirmed cases per 100,000 people). The CDC uses slightly different criteria for its own COVID-19 data tracker, which shows most of Wisconsin at substantial or high COVID-19 transmission rates. At these levels, the CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in public areas, regardless of vaccination status.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

On Monday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 660 COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin hospitals and 209 COVID-19 patients in the ICU. Wisconsin had 136 ICU beds immediately available.

The seven-day average of COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin is at 179, while the average for ICU patients in Wisconsin due to COVID-19 is 44.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

