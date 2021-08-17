Eau Claire Clean Sweep event rescheduled for October 2

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Clean Sweep event is rescheduled for October 2.

Due to restrictions in the hazardous waste industry, the Clean Sweep event, originally scheduled for September 11th, will be rescheduled for October 2nd from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

The event is hosted by WRR Environmental Services at 5200 Ryder Road in Eau Claire.

Due to restricted incineration availability in the hazardous waste industry, the September Clean Sweep will only accept the following items at this time.

All chemicals except for gasoline and oil must have the original product label on the container. Fees may apply.

Accepted Materials Include:

Oil based Paint (NOT in glass)

Latex Paint (NOT in glass)

Aerosols

Batteries

Lightbulbs

Wood stain

Gas, Oil

Fuel stabilizer

Carburetor and brake cleaners

Mineral spirits

Antifreeze

Learn more about the nationwide issue here.

If you would like to volunteer at the Clean Sweep event, please contact WRR Environmental Services at (715)852-1602.

If you have other questions regarding the event, please contact the Eau Claire County Recycling & Sustainability Coordinator at (715)839-2756.

