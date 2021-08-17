Advertisement

Family of man killed during Kenosha protests files lawsuit

They are accusing officers of facilitating Kyle Rittenhouse’s attacks.
FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse, right, listens to his attorney, Mark...
FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse, right, listens to his attorney, Mark Richards, during Rittenhouse's pretrial hearing at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis.(Sean Krajacic | Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The family of one of the two men fatally shot during a demonstration against police violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has filed a federal civil lawsuit against local law enforcement.

They are accusing officers of facilitating Kyle Rittenhouse’s attacks.

Anthony Huber was participating in an Aug. 25 protest sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake two days earlier.

Rittenhouse traveled from his home in Antioch, Illinois, and joined other armed individuals in Kenosha who answered a call from local militia to protect businesses from protesters.

The protests turned chaotic that night. Rittenhouse fatally shot Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum and injured a third man.

