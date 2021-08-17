Advertisement

Fed’s Powell: There’s no returning to pre-pandemic economy

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban...
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hearing to examine the Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to Congress, Thursday, July 15, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Jose Luis Magana | AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday that the U.S. economy has been permanently changed by the COVID pandemic and it is important that the central bank adapt to those changes.

“We’re not simply going back to the economy that we had before the pandemic,” Powell said at a Fed virtual town hall for educators and students. “We need to watch carefully as the economy continues to get through the pandemic and try to understand the ways that the economy has changed and what the implications are for our policy.”

Powell said that, while it is not yet clear if the delta variant of COVID will have further impact on the economy, the country has already seen significant changes since the pandemic began shutting the country down in March 2020.

Those changes range from the increase in remote work, to restaurants offering more take-out meals, to real estate agents learning to show homes virtually, he noted. Many companies have already made large investments in technology to adapt to the challenges that the pandemic has presented.

“It seems a near certainty that there will be substantially more remote work going forward,” Powell said. “That’s going to change the nature of work and the way work gets done.”

Powell said the heavy investment by companies in new technology means there will be more jobs in the future associated with maintaining that technology but also potential job losses in industries focused on in-person contact. He said some of those industries may be moving to an “automated, no-contact model.”

This trend is already showing up in the jobs data, with the recovery slower in industries that rely on public interaction, such as travel, leisure and hospitality. Those are jobs disproportionately held by women and people of color and typically pay lower wages, Powell noted.

“It may be that some of these people will have a harder time finding their way back into the workforce without more education and training,” he said. He said there are millions of people who have lost service sector jobs and remain out of work and need to be supported. “That’s a part of the recovery that’s far from complete.” he said.

Speaking to the audience of students and educators, Powell said the pandemic could turn out to be an historical inflection point that will allow the current generation of students to turn the lessons learned into “profound tools of change.”

Students who have lived through the pandemic will see the world differently, he said.

“You have seen a world upended, but you have also seen a world that is rapidly changing — sometimes more in one week than some of us have experienced over the course of decades,” he said.

“This is an extraordinary time and I believe that it will result in an extraordinary generation,” Powell said.

At the town hall is an event started by Ben Bernanke, one of Powell’s predecessors as Fed chairman, and continued by former Fed Chair and now Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. It seeks to highlight the importance of classes in economics.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School board meeting 8/16/21
School board meeting is taken over by public comment after announcing mask requirement
Chippewa Falls Police Department surround are outside this house on Water Street.
Chippewa Falls man arrested after months-long search
The fifth hole where the golfers were struck by lightning.
‘The whole body shut down:’ Four golfers survive lightning strike in Sawyer Co.
He has been referred to the Eau Claire County District Attorney’s Office.
24-year-old Eau Claire man taken into custody after child pornography investigation
Francis Goettl was a grader operator for Tilden Township for 70 years.
Tilden man retires after 70 years as grader operator

Latest News

Crews are on the scene of a fire at Dana’s Bar and Grill
Crews on scene of fire at Dana’s Bar and Grill
John Kirby, Pentagon press secretary, said the U.S. is quickly removing people from Afghanistan.
Taliban allowing ‘safe passage’ from Kabul in US airlift
Cory Neumueller
Bond set at $25,000 for suspect in Clark County highway worker’s death
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton...
After years of suspicion, a reckoning for R. Kelly
A firefighter battles the Dixie Fire along Highway 89 in Lassen National Forest, Calif., on...
Fueled by winds, largest wildfire moves near California city