Gundersen Health System echoes CDC recommendation of pregnant people receiving COVID vaccine

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Gundersen Health System is joining the CDC in recommending that pregnant people receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC recently touted the results of a study that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines provided no adverse health effects to pregnant people or their children.

Gundersen Health System Physician Kenneth Merkitch says pregnancy complications can still happen, but they won’t be caused by getting the vaccine.

“People do miscarry, people do have stillbirths, people can develop high blood pressure,” Merkitch detailed. “The question is, does the vaccine increase the risk, and the best data we have right now, fairly good sized data, is that the answer is no.”

He adds that the vaccine may even provide some added benefits to the child.

“Like with many other vaccines, it may give the baby an advantage, in other words help prevent babies getting COVID-19 for some period of time after delivery,” Merkitch explained. “We don’t know how long that will be, but there is potential benefit from that standpoint.”

Merkitch recommends speaking with your physician if you have any concerns about receiving the vaccine while pregnant.

