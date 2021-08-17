Advertisement

Gundersen Health System echoes CDC recommendation of pregnant people receiving COVID vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccination
COVID-19 Vaccination(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Gundersen Health System is joining the CDC in recommending that pregnant people receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC recently touted the results of a study that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines provided no adverse health effects to pregnant people or their children.

Gundersen Health System Physician Kenneth Merkitch says pregnancy complications can still happen, but they won’t be caused by getting the vaccine.

“People do miscarry, people do have stillbirths, people can develop high blood pressure,” Merkitch detailed. “The question is, does the vaccine increase the risk, and the best data we have right now, fairly good sized data, is that the answer is no.”

He adds that the vaccine may even provide some added benefits to the child.

“Like with many other vaccines, it may give the baby an advantage, in other words help prevent babies getting COVID-19 for some period of time after delivery,” Merkitch explained. “We don’t know how long that will be, but there is potential benefit from that standpoint.”

Merkitch recommends speaking with your physician if you have any concerns about receiving the vaccine while pregnant.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School board meeting 8/16/21
School board meeting is taken over by public comment after announcing mask requirement
Chippewa Falls Police Department surround are outside this house on Water Street.
Chippewa Falls man arrested after months-long search
The fifth hole where the golfers were struck by lightning.
‘The whole body shut down:’ Four golfers survive lightning strike in Sawyer Co.
He has been referred to the Eau Claire County District Attorney’s Office.
24-year-old Eau Claire man taken into custody after child pornography investigation
Francis Goettl was a grader operator for Tilden Township for 70 years.
Tilden man retires after 70 years as grader operator

Latest News

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul updates the statewide inquiry into clergy and faith leader...
Over 100 reports of clergy and faith leader abuse received by the Department of Justice
Childcare Facilities Affected by Labor Shortage
Childcare Facilities Affected by Labor Shortage
Those with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine do not need another dose at this time.
Third doses administered for immunocompromised in Eau Claire
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR