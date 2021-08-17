Advertisement

Gundersen Health System to require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19

Gundersen Health System announced Tuesday that all employees will need to be vaccinated by November 1.
Gundersen Health System announced Tuesday that all employees will need to be vaccinated by November 1.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A western Wisconsin health system is requiring its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Gundersen Health System announced Tuesday that all employees will need to be vaccinated by November 1, stating that Gundersen is joining several other local and regional health systems and other organizations in requiring the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gundersen said about 85% of its staff has already received a vaccine, and will continue to follow mitigation measures such as masks, physical distancing, and regular cleaning of facilities as part of its efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Gundersen provides free COVID-19 vaccines by appointment, which can be scheduled on Gundersen’s website.

