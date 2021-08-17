Hike for the Homeless returns to the valley for its 18th year

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Grab those sneakers and come on out today for a hike to make a difference.

Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley is holding its 18th annual summer Hike for the Homeless fundraiser.

This year’s 2.8 mile-long hike will be held at 6p.m. tonight at Altoona’s River Prairie Center.

Proceeds from the annual hike benefit the Beacon House family shelter and its case management programs.

There will be prize drawings along with food trucks, lawn games, face painting, and a photo booth.

“It’s a great family event as well, because it’s a great way to teach your kids the value of helping others and that’s really what life’s all about is helping others,” says Bill Callaghan of Family Promise.

Family Promise’s mission is to provide temporary housing and support for local families struggling to afford a stable home.

Despite operating amidst the pandemic, the organization in 2020 was able to provide shelter and other services for 28 families, 38 adults and 52 children.

Not being able to hold this event last year, Callaghan stresses the importance of each participants impact in breaking the cycle of dysfunction for those in need in our community.

“The Beacon House has a 94% success rate and 6 years ago when my wife and I decided to get involved and really actively help them it became a thing where, if you can help the children get out of a homeless situation, then you can break the dysfunctional cycle of homelessness so that when those kids grow up and have kids what’ll be a functional situation will be a place to call home,” Callaghan says.

Family Promise have already exceeded their goal of raising $20,000 which Callaghan says is tremendous and a testament to the people of the Chippewa Valley.

“Enthusiasm is magnetic and I think people will see it, you know it’s going to be a fun event for the kids, it’s going to be a wonderful thing to come on out and do as a family, I really stress that, so I hope everyone can make it,” exclaims Callaghan.

Community members are urged to register online but you may also register on-site beginning at 5 p.m. and the hike begins at 6.

To learn more about Family Promise and or donate, please click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.