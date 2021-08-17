Labor shortages in the the child care industry are being felt in the Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Labor shortages are being seen in multiple industries and that includes child care.

According to a study done by the National Association for the Education of Young Children, four out of five child care centers surveyed responded they are experiencing worker shortages. That lack of child care workers is being felt in the Chippewa Valley.

Caroline Wee is the Association Child Care Director for the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley. She says they have felt the effects of this labor shortage first-hand.

“Prior to COVID, there was a nationwide child care crisis,” Wee said. “I would say now we’re headed to a child care catastrophe.”

Wee says the lack of child care workers could be attributed for a number of reasons. One of them could be other industries having incentives and higher wages that child care providers may not be able to match.

“Prior to COVID, you had competition between day care centers for staff and now we’re competing with every business, every industry because they’re all short staffed,” Wee said. They’re offering hiring bonuses and upping their pay and so now we have quadruple the competitions as far as staff goes.”

Vanessa Rassbach is the owner of From the Roots Learning Center in Eau Claire. She says she had troubles of her own finding workers.

“I’ve definitely noticed a shortage,” Rassbach said. “It’s always been a shortage in the child care field, but I fell like it’s gotten much worse as soon as COVID hot.”

Another challenge child care facilities are facing is finding qualified professionals to put in their classrooms.

“Most people think that you’re just going to be a babysitter and that’s definitely not the case,” Rassbach said. “You have to have education and experience in the field.”

Wee says the YMCA’s child care programs have had limit capacity and the amount of students enrolled. The Chippewa Falls location is the only one with an early learning program and unfortunately because there isn’t enough staff they had to send letters to some parents who were already enrolled explaining they can no longer provide care due to lack of staff.

“In the Chippewa Falls early learning community, we had to have families who already enrolled let them go,” Wee said. In Eau Claire and Chippewa school age programs we just had to say we’ve stopped enrollment.”

Wee says it was not an easy decision to make.

“It’s a hard decision and we took a lot of factors into play,” Wee said. “How many children they have sent through our program already if they have siblings twins because that’s hard to find two opening in the same age group of they had families that are foster parents because we want to limit the amount of change that those children are going through or do they have special needs.”

Wee says fall enrollment is completely full. She says as more teachers come on board and get the proper training, hopefully more spots will open up for parents who need child care.

“We’re going to slow down the process and really lengthen that learning and training time until the teacher feels comfortable and ready to be alone in a classroom because we want to give them as much support as possible.” Wee said.

Wee says to try and get more people employed and qualified at the YMCA, there are programs to help

“We are offering people you can get hired and you have a certain amount of time to take those course so we are offering to be pay for them with a contract that if you stay long enough you wouldn’t have to pay that back just providing people with the education they need,” Wee said.

Wee says even though there is a bit of a panic at times to find child care with the shortage of workers, she’s grateful for the understanding of the parents as the YMCA and other businesses and industries try to navigate through these times.

" Every business is struggling to get staff so they know it’s a really situation,” Wee said. “They also know I’m doing my best to get qualified teachers in there so they know that when they go to a child care provider that I recommend or to the Y, they know they’re going to get good quality care and that’s what they want for their children.”

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.