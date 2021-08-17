Advertisement

Lost your COVID-19 vaccination card? Here’s what you do

A Wisconsin Immunization Registry record can work as a substitute.
(Alayna Chapie/KFVS)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Many of us are keeping our COVID-19 cards in a safe place, where we know we won’t lose them. But, sometimes things happen and, with more and more placesincluding some employers – requiring proof of vaccination, having that card is more important than ever.

If that does happen, the lost card can be replaced. Rather, you can get an equivalent way to prove you have been vaccinated. Public Health Madison and Dane Co. laid out the steps for getting the replacement: a Wisconsin Immunization Registry (WIR) record.

The agency explained that record can be used as a substitute of a vaccination card.

According to PHMDC, people who were vaccinated in Wisconsin can access the record through the Public Immunization Record Access webpage. A person going to that site will need their social security number, Medicaid ID, or Health Care Member ID. If that does not work, there are two other options:

PHMDC recommends people without internet access or who are unable to access the pages contact the provider who administered the vaccine for assistance.

Anyone who was vaccinated in another state will need to go to that state’s department of health website where it should guide you through the steps required there.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School board meeting 8/16/21
School board meeting is taken over by public comment after announcing mask requirement
Chippewa Falls Police Department surround are outside this house on Water Street.
Chippewa Falls man arrested after months-long search
The fifth hole where the golfers were struck by lightning.
‘The whole body shut down:’ Four golfers survive lightning strike in Sawyer Co.
He has been referred to the Eau Claire County District Attorney’s Office.
24-year-old Eau Claire man taken into custody after child pornography investigation
Francis Goettl was a grader operator for Tilden Township for 70 years.
Tilden man retires after 70 years as grader operator

Latest News

Alliant Energy Center to require COVID-19 vaccination at Coliseum events
State Senator Andre Jacque. Nov. 6, 2018. (WBAY)
Wisconsin GOP senator, critic of mask mandates has COVID-19
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (8/17/21)
This Aug. 15, 2021, photo provided by U.S. Forest Service-Superior National Forest shows a...
Wildfire in northeastern Minnesota grows to 1,500 acres