Lost your COVID-19 vaccination card? Here’s what you do

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Many of us are keeping our COVID-19 cards in a safe place, where we know we won’t lose them. But, sometimes things happen and, with more and more places – including some employers – requiring proof of vaccination, having that card is more important than ever.

If that does happen, the lost card can be replaced. Rather, you can get an equivalent way to prove you have been vaccinated. Public Health Madison and Dane Co. laid out the steps for getting the replacement: a Wisconsin Immunization Registry (WIR) record.

The agency explained that record can be used as a substitute of a vaccination card.

According to PHMDC, people who were vaccinated in Wisconsin can access the record through the Public Immunization Record Access webpage. A person going to that site will need their social security number, Medicaid ID, or Health Care Member ID. If that does not work, there are two other options:

Request that the records be sent to you by completing th e Wisconsin Immunization Registry Record Release Authorization form;

The organization that provided the vaccine can also assign a chart number in the WIR. It would then be linked to a Health Care Member ID. After receiving that number, visit the Public Immunization Record Access page and enter the chart number in the Health Care Member ID field.

PHMDC recommends people without internet access or who are unable to access the pages contact the provider who administered the vaccine for assistance.

Anyone who was vaccinated in another state will need to go to that state’s department of health website where it should guide you through the steps required there.

