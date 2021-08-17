Advertisement

One person dead after crash Monday night in Eau Claire County

Authorities haven’t determined a cause for the crash
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOWN OF BRUNSWICK, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Eau Claire County Monday night.

According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle crashed into the woods on County Road B south of Mitchell Road southwest of the City of Eau Claire at 9:57 p.m. Monday. A nearby resident heard the crash and saw the vehicle on fire before contacting authorities. Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office and other first responders found the single occupant of the vehicle dead.

Authorities haven’t determined a cause for the crash, and no other information is available pending notification of family members.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the Wisconsin State Patrol, Township Fire Department, Eau Claire Police Department, Eau Claire Fire Department, Eau Claire County Highway Department, and the Eau Claire/Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office.

