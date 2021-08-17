One person dead after two-vehicle crash in St. Croix County

TOWN OF STANTON, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in St. Croix County.

According to a release from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash at CTH T and CTH H in the town of Stanton Sunday, Aug. 1 at 3:25 a.m.

The New Richmond Police Department had attempted to stop a vehicle at 3:16 a.m. because the plates did not match the vehicle. The vehicle fled from officers. Authorities stopped the pursuit by stopping and turning back to New Richmond at 3:21 a.m. on CTH T near 200th Avenue.

The vehicle continued north on CTH T for approximately two and-a-half more miles. Deputies found that vehicle minutes later at the CTH T/CTH H crash scene.

Deputies arrived on scene and located a vehicle operated by 20-year-old Logan Zappa from Deer Park, Wis., which had been traveling north on CTH T. Zappa’s vehicle had failed to stop for the stop sign and entered the intersection, where it was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on CTH H. The westbound vehicle was operated by 20-year-old, Javin Thurber from Amery, Wis. The traffic on CTH H does not have a stop sign and has the right of way.

Zappa was taken by helicopter to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for injuries. Thurber was treated at the scene and released. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

On Saturday, Aug. 14, Logan Zappa passed away as a result of his injuries.

Assisting the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office Deer Park Fire and First Responders, New Richmond Fire and EMS and Baldwin Area EMS.

The incident remains under investigation.

