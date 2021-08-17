Advertisement

Students who refuse masks in Illinois district will be sent home

By Cayson Freichs
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) – No mask. No in-person learning.

Under a new policy for Quincy Public Schools, students who refuse to wear a mask will be sent home. It’s the result of the governor’s mask mandate and school board policy.

“Students will be offered a mask if they come in without one,” said QPS Superintendent Roy Webb. “If they refuse to wear a mask, then they will be sent home.”

Students who are sent home the first three days of school will receive an excused absence, but after that, the absence will be unexcused.

According to Webb, the three-day period will be used to help build a line of communication with the parents.

“We want to keep talking with the parents. We want to hear what they have to say,” Webb said. “We want to talk with the student. We are not looking to discipline.”

Webb is inviting parents who want to peacefully protest the decision to attend Wednesday night’s school board meeting to talk during the public comment section.

He said he doesn’t want people causing distractions during the school day.

“Our teachers, our principals, they really didn’t have anything to do with this decision. They fall on both sides of this issue like parents do, so don’t take it out on them or bus drivers,” Webb said. “That’s not going to do you any good and it’s not going to help us out on a stressful first day.”

Copyright 2021 KHQA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School board meeting 8/16/21
School board meeting is taken over by public comment after announcing mask requirement
Chippewa Falls Police Department surround are outside this house on Water Street.
Chippewa Falls man arrested after months-long search
The fifth hole where the golfers were struck by lightning.
‘The whole body shut down:’ Four golfers survive lightning strike in Sawyer Co.
He has been referred to the Eau Claire County District Attorney’s Office.
24-year-old Eau Claire man taken into custody after child pornography investigation
Francis Goettl was a grader operator for Tilden Township for 70 years.
Tilden man retires after 70 years as grader operator

Latest News

Greg Abbott, who was vaccinated in 2020, was isolating in the governor’s mansion in Austin and...
Texas governor tests positive for COVID-19, in ‘good health’
Stills capture the destruction a 7.2 earthquake left in Haiti (Source: JCOM Haiti via CNN...
Death toll from Haiti’s weekend earthquake raised to 1,941
The Transportation Security Administration’s current mask mandate was scheduled to expire on...
TSA extends mask rule for airline passengers to January
Robert Durst admitted publicly for the first time Monday at this murder trial that he had, in...
Robert Durst testifies he would lie to get out of trouble
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul updates the statewide inquiry into clergy and faith leader...
Over 100 reports of clergy and faith leader abuse received by the Department of Justice