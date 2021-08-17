Advertisement

Third doses administered for immunocompromised in Eau Claire

Those with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine do not need another dose at this time.
Those with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine do not need another dose at this time.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is already happening in Eau Claire County.

Health Director, Lieske Giese, says third doses are currently being administered for those with compromised immune systems.

Those with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine do not need another dose at this time.

For those in the immunocompromised category, the additional shot is recommended no sooner than 28 days from the second.

“What’s being clearly recommended is a third dose for a three-dose series and it’s not being termed a booster dose for this group. It’s a third dose as part of their regular series for a very small group,” Health Director, Eau Claire City-County Health Department, Lieske Giese, said.

The booster shot doses for all would begin being administered once the FDA formally approves the vaccines. Full approval of the Pfizer shot is expected in the coming weeks.

