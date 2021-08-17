Two people dead after crash in St. Croix County

TOWN OF SPRINGFIELD, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are dead after a crash in St. Croix County.

Authorities responded to a report of a crash between a motor vehicle and an ATV on CTH E near 290th Street in the town of Springfield on Thursday, Aug. 5 at 4:28 p.m.

According to a release from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived on scene and located a pickup truck operated by 29-year-old Jessica Hansen from Menomonie, Wis., which was traveling east on CTH E, when it struck an ATV, which was also eastbound on CTH E.

The driver of the ATV was 57-year-old John Jarvis, and his passenger was 58-year-old Pamela Jarvis, both from Glenwood City, Wis.

John Jarvis was taken by helicopter to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for injuries, and Pamela Jarvis was taken to Regions Hospital by ambulance for injuries.

Jessica Hansen was treated and released at the scene.

Hansen was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The ATV occupants were not wearing helmets.

On Sunday, Aug. 15, John Jarvis passed away as a result of his injuries, and in the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 16, Pamela Jarvis passed away as a result of her injuries.

Assisting the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office at the scene were Glenwood City Fire-EMS and first responders, Baldwin Area EMS, and the Wisconsin DNR.

This incident remains under investigation.

