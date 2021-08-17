Advertisement

We Care Eau Claire supports ECASD families with backpack drive

By Bob Gallaher
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the second year in a row, We Care Eau Claire is opening up its school supply distribution to Eau Claire Area School District students and families. The event was held Monday evening at Phoenix Park as hundreds of families turned out to get a free backpack filled with school supplies.

We Care Eau Claire is a group of people from a variety of churches in the Chippewa Valley. The goal, working together to make sure that children have their ‘Back to School’ needs met while supporting parents with one less school expense.

Jordan Van Proosey, Co-Director of We Care Eau Claire says, “Eau Claire Area School District has each grade level a specific list. We had volunteers that before the event started went through and packed each backpack for that grade and so each grade that is here will be getting exactly what they need for day one of school, so they can come, grab a backpack and be ready to go starting day one.”

Van Proosey expects to handout between one-thousand and 15-hundred backpacks to students. The first day of school for ECASD students is September 1st.

