Wisconsin cranberry growers projected to lead nation in production

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin is projected to once again lead the nation in cranberry production for the 27th consecutive year.

Family farms in Wisconsin produce more than half of the world’s supply of cranberries, generating $1 billion in state economic impact as well as thousands of local jobs, according to the U.S. Cranberry Marketing Committee.

Wisconsin growers are projected to harvest an estimated 4.7 million barrels of fruit this fall. Cranberries are grown on 21,000 acres across 20 counties in central and northern Wisconsin.

“Wisconsin cranberry growers work hard to deliver a healthy, sustainable crop year after year,” Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association Executive Director Tom Lochner said. “Wisconsin growers are proud to be the number one producing region not only in the United States, but the world.”

The harvest projection is part of the 7.9 million barrels expected nationwide. Last year, Wisconsin growers had a crop of 4.64 million barrels, the U.S. Cranberry Marketing Committee said.

About five percent of this year’s crops will be sold as fresh fruit, and the remaining cranberries will be frozen and stored for longer-term sales.

