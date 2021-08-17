Advertisement

Wisconsin Legislature wants in on redistricting lawsuit

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature wants to intervene in a federal lawsuit brought by Democrats that seeks to throw out the state’s current congressional and legislative district boundaries and not have them be the basis for drawing new maps.

The lawsuit was filed on Friday, the day after the U.S. Census Bureau delivered population data to the states that will be used as the basis for redrawing maps this year.

Republican leaders of the Wisconsin Legislature circulated a ballot on Monday seeking approval from a GOP-controlled organizational committee to intervene in the lawsuit and hire attorneys outside of the state Department of Justice.

