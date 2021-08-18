Advertisement

6 Dunn County Board Supervisors test positive for COVID-19

The six supervisors were all fully-vaccinated.
The six supervisors were all fully-vaccinated.(WAFB)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Dunn County officials are promoting COVID-19 vaccinations and indoor face coverings after six members of the Dunn County Board of Supervisors tested positive for COVID-19 after a July 28 meeting.

According to the Dunn County Department of Administration, the six supervisors were all fully-vaccinated.

Like most of Wisconsin, Dunn County is currently experiencing a high transmission rate of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 130.05 per 100,000 residents as of Monday, August 16, crossing the CDC’s threshold for high transmission of 100 cases per 100,000 residents. Additionally, Dunn County is 40.2% fully-vaccinated, trailing the Wisconsin vaccination rate of 50.2%.

The Department of Administration says that the six supervisors spread the virus to their households before symptoms appeared.

Diane Morehouse, Dunn County Board Supervisor and chair of Dunn County’s Health and Human Services Board, said that cases are on the rise in the county and vaccination is an important factor.

“We have only now reached 40% of the county population being vaccinated,” Morehouse said. “This means six out of ten of us are not yet protected.”

Dunn County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dave Bartlett is also encouraging vaccination and indoor mask wearing, as well as for county residents who feel sick to stay home to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

“Local hospitals are filling up with COVID-19 patients,” Bartlett said. “If we don’t all take proactive steps to address this, we could soon face a health care crisis.”

For more information about COVID-19 and vaccination in Dunn County, you can visit the Dunn County Public Health website.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School board meeting 8/16/21
School board meeting is taken over by public comment after announcing mask requirement
Authorities haven’t determined a cause for the crash
One person dead after crash Monday night in Eau Claire County
No further information is being released at this time.
53-year-old man dead after skid steer incident in Eau Claire County
Hy-Vee
Eau Claire City Council takes action on Hy-Vee alcohol ordinance and TDS agreement
Crews are on the scene of a fire at Dana’s Bar and Grill
Fire damages restaurant near Eau Claire’s west side

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018 file photo, Cardinal Raymond Burke applauds during a press...
Cardinal in serious condition after contracting COVID-19
A baby is hospitalized with RSV
Wisconsin seeing off-season spike in RSV cases
The city is asking restaurants, gyms, museums and many other indoor venues to have patrons show...
Vaccine mandate begins for indoor NYC venues
The governor’s positive test came as cases of the virus soar because of the highly contagious...
Texans react to Gov. Abbott having COVID-19