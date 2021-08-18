6 Dunn County Board Supervisors test positive for COVID-19

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Dunn County officials are promoting COVID-19 vaccinations and indoor face coverings after six members of the Dunn County Board of Supervisors tested positive for COVID-19 after a July 28 meeting.

According to the Dunn County Department of Administration, the six supervisors were all fully-vaccinated.

Like most of Wisconsin, Dunn County is currently experiencing a high transmission rate of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 130.05 per 100,000 residents as of Monday, August 16, crossing the CDC’s threshold for high transmission of 100 cases per 100,000 residents. Additionally, Dunn County is 40.2% fully-vaccinated, trailing the Wisconsin vaccination rate of 50.2%.

The Department of Administration says that the six supervisors spread the virus to their households before symptoms appeared.

Diane Morehouse, Dunn County Board Supervisor and chair of Dunn County’s Health and Human Services Board, said that cases are on the rise in the county and vaccination is an important factor.

“We have only now reached 40% of the county population being vaccinated,” Morehouse said. “This means six out of ten of us are not yet protected.”

Dunn County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dave Bartlett is also encouraging vaccination and indoor mask wearing, as well as for county residents who feel sick to stay home to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

“Local hospitals are filling up with COVID-19 patients,” Bartlett said. “If we don’t all take proactive steps to address this, we could soon face a health care crisis.”

For more information about COVID-19 and vaccination in Dunn County, you can visit the Dunn County Public Health website.

