Working with banks sometimes can be very frustrating for many reasons but working with Barb Denning at BMO was a delight. She showed me nothing but respect and professionalism no matter how many times we had to connect. There are not enough people like Barb and I truly appreciated her. Please give her the Sunshine Award.

Rachel Quimet

