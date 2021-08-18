Advertisement

Cardinal in serious condition after contracting COVID-19

He has been sedated and is on a ventilator.
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018 file photo, Cardinal Raymond Burke applauds during a press...
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018 file photo, Cardinal Raymond Burke applauds during a press conference at the Italian Senate in Rome.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A high-ranking Catholic cardinal who has COVID-19 is in serious condition and has been sedated. Cardinal Raymond Burke tweeted on Aug. 10 that he had caught the coronavirus.

Officials at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, which Burke founded in La Crosse, Wisconsin, issued a statement Tuesday saying Burke is in serious but stable condition at an undisclosed location.

He has been sedated and is on a ventilator. The shrine asked that no one make any further inquiries about his condition, saying such communications can become a burden.

Burke has built a reputation as a fiercely conservative cleric and one of Pope Francis’ staunchest critics.

