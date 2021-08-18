Advertisement

Conservative law group urges high court to nix Dane Co. mask mandate

Woman wearing a face mask
Woman wearing a face mask(AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb, File)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A conservative law group is pushing the Wisconsin Supreme Court to block the Dane County health department’s new county-wide mask mandate.

Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) filed an original action with the state high court on Wednesday, challenging the order it describes as “draconian” on behalf of Dane County resident Bryant Stempski.

The group states that the state Supreme Court’s recent decision in James v. Heinrich found that Public Health Madison & Dane County Director Janel Heinrich violated the law when she ordered all Dane Co. schools to close for in-person learning last fall.

WILL Deputy Counsel Dan Lennington stated that the previous court opinions have decided public health officers do not have unlimited authority.

“Dane County’s health officer, simply put, doesn’t have the power to order universal masking, or anything else, without express legal authority,” said Lennington.

A spokesperson for PHMDC stated they are “confident” in their order Wednesday.

We are confident that our Face Covering Order is legal under the statute. We will not comment further on pending litigation.

PHMDC

The group wants the Court to issue an injunction on the order. It also wants a review of the authority Dane Co. health officers have to issue such mandates and determine whether it is lawful to do so.

We are confident that our Face Covering Order is legal under the statute. We will not comment further on pending litigation.

The new order covers everyone over the age of two-years-old and goes into effect on Thursday. People will be required to wear a face covering or mask when in an enclosed building with other people who are not members of their household or living unit. The order will remain in effect until at least Sept. 16.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Three dead after crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 near Johnson Creek
Hy-Vee
Eau Claire City Council takes action on Hy-Vee alcohol ordinance and TDS agreement
No further information is being released at this time.
53-year-old man dead after skid steer incident in Eau Claire County
A 36-year-old woman was found dead Sunday in Menomonie Sunday.
Police investigating woman’s death in Menomonie Sunday
The six supervisors were all fully-vaccinated.
6 Dunn County Board Supervisors test positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (8/19/21)
Counseling Available to Veterans 8/18/2021
Counseling Available to Veterans 8/18/2021
Scene Stealers
Scene Stealers
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Top Scene Stealers from 2014-2020
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, August 18th