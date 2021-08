EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Dillon Schneider for the Sunshine Award. Dillon is the manager at both car washes in Eau Claire. He has great customer service, a great work ethic, and really went the extra mile for me and my husband. We will be customers for life! Keep up the great work.

Jane Larson-Lane

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.