Eau Claire City Council takes action on Hy-Vee alcohol ordinance and TDS agreement

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As Eau Claire continues to grow, naturally, the city attracts businesses who want to move in. Like Hy-Vee which is nearly ready to open its doors. The new store is not only breaking ground as they build up their walls, but tonight they made changes to a standing city ordinance. In addition, another incoming business will affect broadband connection and pricing for many in the city.

Upon their grand opening this fall, Eau Claire’s newest grocery store will be allowed to sell alcohol in its isles and serve it in its built-in restaurant. All council members, but one, had no objection to changing the ordinance.

Jill Christopherson voiced her displeasure to the move; a belief she says she has had from the start.

“I simply think there is a point which Wisconsin, as a alcoholic consumption state, I really do not support this expansion in our ordinance so I cannot support it this evening,” Christopherson said.

In addition to alcohol, technological changes are coming, too. After thorough questioning from council members, TDS Telecom was unanimously approved to install fiber optic network technology in Eau Claire, giving people a new option for broadband, tv and voice services. Josh Worrell, with TDS, says their introduction to Eau Claire will benefit all once it is finished within the next few years.

“In all of the cities we have done this in we have seen the incumbent provider upgrade networks and speeds for free and then they start competing with us on price so there’s a big value for your community,” Worrell said.

Finally, Tuesday, the council voted unanimously to carry on its meetings, virtually, for the next 90 days, citing public health and safety.

“This is not an easy decision to make, however I think for all of our collective safety, we stick this route. What’s on my heart is that I encourage our citizens that I’m very confident we will get back into person after this wave and if we can keep numbers down I’m very supportive of that .. we will get there we will be seeing each other in person,” said Catherine Emmanuelle.

The City Council will revisit its move to continue meeting virtually in late October.

