Eau Claire man charged with possession of child pornography

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A former employee of the Metropolis Resort in Eau Claire is now charged with possession of child pornography.

24-year-old Brent Nicolet appeared in Eau Claire County court via zoom this morning.

A ten-thousand-dollar signature bond was set by the court.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators found several videos on Nicolet’s dropbox account that included children involved in sexual acts with other men. They also found images and video that they believe Nicolet took of adult women without their knowledge.

Nicolet was a staff member at the Metropolis Resort at the time of being taken into custody Monday.

The resort says he no longer works there, and they had no knowledge of the situation until they were told by investigators.

