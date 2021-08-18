Advertisement

Evers directs $50 million to Wisconsin farmers, agriculture

Farmers in western Wisconsin suffer from drought.
Farmers in western Wisconsin suffer from drought.(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is directing $50 million in federal coronavirus relief funding to Wisconsin’s farmers and the state’s agriculture industry.

That is in addition to $50 million in federal funding that has already been distributed through the Wisconsin Farm Support Program.

“They’ve always had our back, and now, we need to have theirs. I’m glad to be providing another round of direct aid to farmers to support their recovery and strengthen one of our state’s most important industries,” Evers said.

Applications for the latest round of funding Evers announced Wednesday will open later this year following the fall harvest.

Evers, who is up for reelection next year, has sole control over how to spend the billions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief money the state received.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School board meeting 8/16/21
School board meeting is taken over by public comment after announcing mask requirement
Authorities haven’t determined a cause for the crash
One person dead after crash Monday night in Eau Claire County
No further information is being released at this time.
53-year-old man dead after skid steer incident in Eau Claire County
Hy-Vee
Eau Claire City Council takes action on Hy-Vee alcohol ordinance and TDS agreement
Crews are on the scene of a fire at Dana’s Bar and Grill
Fire damages restaurant near Eau Claire’s west side

Latest News

A 36-year-old woman was found dead Sunday in Menomonie Sunday.
Police investigating woman’s death in Menomonie Sunday
He was a staff member at the Metropolis Resort at the time of being taken into custody.
Eau Claire man charged with possession of child pornography
The six supervisors were all fully-vaccinated.
6 Dunn County Board Supervisors test positive for COVID-19
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (8/18/21)