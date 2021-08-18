Advertisement

Global health officials warn against boosters before rest of world vaccinated

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA — The chief scientist of the World Health Organization is warning of “even more dire situations” worldwide in the coronavirus pandemic if high-income countries start administering vaccine boosters ahead of poorer countries without vaccines.

With the U.S. health officials recommending booster shots for all Americans who have already been vaccinated, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan expressed concern that leaving billions of people in the developing world unvaccinated could foster emergence of new variants, like the delta variant, that is driving new cases in the United States and beyond.

“We believe clearly that the data does not indicate that boosters are needed,” Swaminathan said at a news conference in Geneva. She expressed more understanding for a recent U.S. decision to administer boosters to people with weaker immune systems.

WHO officials have repeatedly expressed concerns that variants will continue to crop up in areas where the virus goes unchecked and called for vaccine equity and “solidarity” among countries.

Dr. Michael Ryan, the WHO’s emergencies chief, said: “If we think about this in terms of an analogy, we’re planning to hand out extra life jackets to people who already have life jackets, while we’re leaving other people to drown without a single life jacket.”

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO director-general, says 10 countries have administered 75% of all vaccine supply, while low-income countries have vaccinated “barely 2 percent of their people.” He says, “vaccine injustice is a shame on all humanity.”

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— US health officials call for coronavirus booster shots for all

— Mississippi opens second field hospital in Jackson amid surge

— Florida governor touts antibody treatment linked to donor while banning mask mandates

— Texas Gov. Abbott is at least the 11th governor to test positive

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School board meeting 8/16/21
School board meeting is taken over by public comment after announcing mask requirement
Authorities haven’t determined a cause for the crash
One person dead after crash Monday night in Eau Claire County
No further information is being released at this time.
53-year-old man dead after skid steer incident in Eau Claire County
Hy-Vee
Eau Claire City Council takes action on Hy-Vee alcohol ordinance and TDS agreement
Crews are on the scene of a fire at Dana’s Bar and Grill
Fire damages restaurant near Eau Claire’s west side

Latest News

In this image made from video provided by Helaina Alati, a snake protrudes from a grocery store...
Woman comes face-to-face with snake in Australian supermarket
Tennessee investigators determined a dog muzzle sent to the former state vaccine manager was...
Fired Tenn. vaccine official denies sending dog muzzle to herself
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, Fulton County Georgia election chief Rick Barron talks...
Georgia board to review Fulton County elections, takeover possible
Confrontations over masks have already started at a school in Austin, Texas and school wasn't...
Parent ripped mask off teacher during back-to-school event, superintendent says